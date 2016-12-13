PARIS Dec 13 France's Vivendi does not
plan at this stage to make an unsolicited bid for the whole of
Mediaset, one source close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
"Vivendi prefers to go with a soft approach for now but if
there is no way to discuss, we'll have to reassess at this
point," the source said.
A hostile takeover is not on the agenda "today" and the goal
as for now is to strengthen Vivendi's position in Mediaset and
resume talks with the controlling Berlusconi family, the source
added, as the two groups are in the middle of a legal spat after
Vivendi walked out of an initial deal with Mediaset that
included the acquisition of its Premium pay-TV.
The French media giant said on Monday it could buy as much
as 20 percent of the Italian broadcaster after purchasing just
over 3 percent as part of efforts to expand in southern Europe.
Vivendi said it planned to continue buying into Mediaset to
become its second largest shareholder if possible, which could
mean acquiring between 10 to 20 percent of the Italian firm.
A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment beyond reiterating
the terms of the group's statement as made on Monday.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain;
Editing by Andrew Callus and Sudip Kar-Gupta)