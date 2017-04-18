MILAN, April 18 Italy's communications authority
reckons that Vivendi significantly influences Telecom
Italia, two sources said hours before the watchdog is
set to decide whether the French media group breaches Italian
antitrust regulations.
The authority is looking into Vivendi's stakeholding in both
Telecom Italia and Mediaset, given that national laws
prevent companies from having an excessive share in both the
domestic telecommunications and media markets.
A decision against Vivendi could force it to reduce its 29
percent stake in Mediaset, where Vivendi is the second biggest
shareholder behind the family of former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi.
One of the sources said the authority (AGCOM) had
established that Vivendi carries a "relevant influence" over
Telecom Italia, where it is the biggest investor with a stake of
around 24 percent.
"Today they will decide on the consequences of this," the
source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on
Tuesday.
A second source confirmed AGCOM's decision and said it would
likely give Vivendi 12 months to comply with Italian
regulations.
AGCOM declined to comment.
