MILAN, April 18 Italy's communications authority
(AGCOM) said on Tuesday France's Vivendi had one year
to cut its stake in either Telecom Italia or
broadcaster Mediaset to comply with Italian antitrust
regulations.
It added that the French media group needed to present the
watchdog with a "specific plan of action" within 60 days.
AGCOM opened an investigation into the French media company
on December 21, after Mediaset filed a complaint over Vivendi's
rapid accumulation of a 28.8 percent stake.
The regulator has looked into Vivendi's shareholdings, which
also include a 24 percent share in former phone monopolist
Telecom Italia.
Italian regulations prevent companies from having an
excessive share in both the domestic telecommunications and
media markets.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stephen Jewkes)