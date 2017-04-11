BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
MILAN, April 11 Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) is set to decide on April 18 whether stake building by France's Vivendi in Italian broadcaster Mediaset breaches Italian antitrust regulations, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
AGCOM opened an investigation into the French media company on Dec. 21, after Mediaset filed a complaint regarding Vivendi rapidly accumulating a 28.8 percent share.
The source said the board of AGCOM started a discussion on its findings in the Mediaset-Vivendi case on Tuesday and was likely to reach a conclusion by April 18.
The authority has to decide whether Vivendi, which also holds a 24 percent share in phone incumbent Telecom Italia , breaches a national law which prevents companies from having an excessive share in both the domestic telecommunications and media markets.
Vivendi declined to comment. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri,; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris,; Writing by Giulia Segreti,; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni)
