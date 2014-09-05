BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks enters into amendment to credit agreement
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - on April 14, co, units entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of March 3, 2015
Sept 5 MediaTek Inc
* Says August sales at T$19.66 billion (656.69 million US dollar), up 54.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 29.9380 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - on April 14, co, units entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of March 3, 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S