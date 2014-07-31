BRIEF-Sqs India BFSI March-qtr profit more than halves
* March quarter net profit 46 million rupees versus 96 million rupees year ago
July 31 Taiwan's MediaTek Inc
* Says expects Q3 consolidated revenue at T$56.8-61.2 billion ($1.89-2.04 billion), profit margin at 47.5-49.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n6mB5Y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0200 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* March quarter net profit 46 million rupees versus 96 million rupees year ago
* Q1 revenue from nbcuniversal $7.87 billion versus $6.86 billion