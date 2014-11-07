BRIEF-Infomark issues 3rd series convertible bonds worth 10 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 10 billion won
Nov 7 Mediatek Inc
* Says October sales totalled T$21.604 billion (705.67 million US dollar), up 55.56 percent from previous year
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd