TAIPEI Nov 17 Chips from Taiwan's MediaTek Inc
were mostly passed over by the big phone brands a
decade ago, with the likes of Nokia and Motorola
commanding legions of in-house engineers who could advise on
electronics and circuitry.
Fast-forward to the age of the smartphone.
The market is heaving with Chinese smartphone makers out to
grab share from Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd with low-priced handsets. Sparking the boom in
budget smartphones is MediaTek, now a $23 billion go-to chip
designer favoured by margin-conscious phone makers.
MediaTek pioneered bundling low-cost chips with
recommendations on hardware such as lenses and speakers. This
"system-on-chip" approach saves phone makers the cost of finding
and testing parts to match the chips they buy. That in turn
allows them to cut prices and, in the past year, seize 10
percentage points of market share from leader Samsung.
Thanks in large part to system-on-chip, the average price of
a smartphone should fall to $267 by 2018 from $314 now, showed
data from researcher IDC. That compared with a U.S. starting
price of $749 for the latest Apple iPhone 6 Plus.
MediaTek says system-on-chip has won it the patronage of
every phone brand bar Samsung and Apple. It helped low-priced
smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd become the
industry's No.3 in just three years, and is tipped for similar
success with Google Inc's Android One in India.
"You can think about MediaTek as having a franchise business
model, like McDonald's," Chief Financial Officer David Ku told
Reuters. "McDonald's gives you all the equipment you need, and
the initial cost for you is lower."
MediaTek's system-on-chip strategy has helped the company's
market value rise 125 percent to T$715.8 billion ($23.39
billion) in less than three years.
The strategy involves collaborating with almost 200 Chinese
component makers and handset assemblers to supply MediaTek's
smartphone customers with parts compatible with its chips.
MediaTek built up its supplier network in the feature phone
era. At that time, it says, larger rivals sold chips to big
phone makers which would employ thousands of engineers to find
and test components such as screens for the chips to operate.
"They weren't really interested in doing business with
MediaTek," Ku said of phone makers.
To differentiate, MediaTek began recommending hardware for
its chips and targeting companies with limited means of sourcing
and testing components independently. That lowered the barrier
to enter the phone business, reduced costs and helped handsets
reach the market quicker.
"The smartphone ecosystem compared with the feature phone
ecosystem is very similar, if not the same," said Ku. "It's all
well-connected pipes. It doesn't matter what product you pump
in."
FABLESS CHIPMAKER
MediaTek adds reference designs to basic chip architecture,
enabling components to work together. It contracts fabs - or
chip factories - to make the chips, which it sells to phone
makers along with a list of compatible sensors, microphones and
other hardware.
It is the list that saves customers money, helping them make
smartphones more affordable - particularly in emerging markets
such as China, which accounts for 70 to 80 percent of MediaTek
sales.
Thrifty handset buyers have helped MediaTek sales rise at
least 40 percent each month this year, culminating in October's
56 percent. For the full year, it estimates sales of 350 million
smartphone "chipsets" from just 10 million in 2011.
That would amount to 30 percent of the global market, showed
Reuters calculations. Fubon Research analyst Carlos Peng
estimated nearer 50 percent when excluding chipsets from the
likes of Qualcomm Inc and Samsung that are primarily
destined for high-priced smartphones.
MediaTek's sales spurt is largely due to "revolutionary"
growth in the value of silicon per handset in function-heavy
smartphones versus their far simpler feature phone predecessors,
said analyst Rick Hsu at Daiwa Capital Markets in Taipei.
"It was a virtually 100 percent increase in silicon value,"
Hsu said. "It spurred demand for a lot of peripheral chips."
Growth is unlikely to be as marked in the ongoing transition
to fourth-generation Long-Term Evolution (4G LTE) connectivity.
MediaTek may even struggle with the emergence of 4G in China as
it trails Qualcomm in the technology, analysts say.
"The first couple of years of LTE could be very much like
the early days of 3G (in 2008-2010), or when MediaTek had to
play 'catch-up'," Yuanta Securities analyst George Chang wrote
in a research note. That "usually leads to pricing erosion."
($1 = 30.5970 Taiwan dollar)
