TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwanese chip designer Mediatek
said on Friday that it had offered to buy rival Mstar
Semiconductor, the latest companies to join forces in
the fast-growing yet capital-intensive and competitive
semiconductor industry.
MediaTek is offering 0.794 of its own shares and NT$1 in
cash for every MStar share. It plans to acquire 40 percent to 48
percent of MStar's outstanding shares through the offer and will
at a later date move to acquire the rest of the company.
Both firms are designers of chips for wireless and
multimedia applications.
"Facing intense worldwide competition and fast-changing
market dynamics, we believe that the combined company will be in
a strong position to compete and will further elevate MediaTek's
global competitiveness," MediaTek Chairman M.K. Tsai said in a
statement.
