Taiwan's Mediatek posts worst quarterly profit in over 5 years

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Mediatek, a global fabless semiconductor company, said its second-quarter net income plunged 67 percent from a year ago, its worst quarterly earnings in more than five years.

The company posted a net income of T$2.21 billion ($73.17 million) for the quarter ending June, compared with T$6.59 billion a year ago.

The average forecast was T$2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters' SmartEstimates.