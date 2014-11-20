Nov 20 Mediatel SA :

* Marcin Kubit was dismissed from his post of chairman of management board of company on Nov. 19

* Appoints Piotr Kubaszewski new chairman of management board and Marcin Kubit new vice chairman as of Nov. 20