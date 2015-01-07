UPDATE 1-TCI calls on Safran to drop Zodiac deal and fix engines
* Founder Chris Hohn wants deal scrapped 'immediately' (Adds detail from letter, background, bullet points)
Jan 7 Mediatel SA :
* Reported on Tuesday its unit Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o. signed agreement with ATM SA for sale of optical fiberinfrastructure for 4.2 million zlotys ($1.15 million)
* Additionally, Hawe Telekom will provide repair services to optical fibers sold to ATM, for which it will receive revenue of around 120,000 zlotys per year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:,
($1 = 3.6424 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founder Chris Hohn wants deal scrapped 'immediately' (Adds detail from letter, background, bullet points)
BANGKOK, May 12 Facebook Thailand could face legal action next week after Thai authorities warned Facebook Inc to take down content deemed threatening to national security or violating strict lese majeste laws, the telecoms regulator said on Friday.