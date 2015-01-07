Jan 7 Mediatel SA :

* Reported on Tuesday its unit Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o. signed agreement with ATM SA for sale of optical fiberinfrastructure for 4.2 million zlotys ($1.15 million)

* Additionally, Hawe Telekom will provide repair services to optical fibers sold to ATM, for which it will receive revenue of around 120,000 zlotys per year

($1 = 3.6424 zlotys)