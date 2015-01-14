BRIEF-Eugene Technology signs contract worth 6.46 bln won
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
Jan 14 MEDIATEL SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o., signed a 3 million zlotys ($825,500) deal for the leasing of optical fibers, including servicing, to S-NET Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6341 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 20.91 billion rupees