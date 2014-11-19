* Maximum market capitalisation A$6.33 bln, from A$5.5 bln

* Institutions pay up to A$2.30

* Retail investors still pay a maximum A$2.00 (Adds details of listing, change to market capitalisation, minister quotes)

SYDNEY, Nov 19 Australia on Wednesday bumped up the target price range for the initial public offering of state-owned health insurer Medibank Private Ltd, Asia's biggest IPO in two years, because of strong demand from institutional investors.

The upgrade just six days before the country's biggest IPO privatisation in two decades gives Medibank a market capitalisation of up to A$6.33 billion ($5.49 billion), compared to its previous maximum market value of A$5.5 billion.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the government would now sell 2.75 billion shares in the company for between A$2.00 and A$2.30 each, compared with the range it offered in its prospectus of A$1.55 to A$2.00.

"Very strong demand from domestic and offshore institutional investors has led the government to increase the indicative price range," he said in a statement.

The increase confirms the popularity of the offering with institutional investors who see Medibank, Australia's biggest health insurer with 29 percent market share, as well-placed to capitalise on an ageing population and expectations of growing demand for health services.

Retail investors and brokers, who have already applied for three times the amount of stock available, will pay a maximum A$2.00 per share regardless of the price set for institutions, meaning they can look forward to a strong listing on Nov. 25.

Cormann did not specify how much Medibank stock institutional investors had applied for, nor how the shares would be divided between institutional and retail investors.

Australia is headed for its biggest calendar year of IPO activity, by total dollar value, with health-related companies like Medibank accounting for about three quarters of money raised in new listings.

The institutional bookbuild ends on Thursday with the government expected to announce final pricing of the shares on Nov. 25, the same day the company begins trading on the Australian Securities Exchange.

(1 US dollar = 1.1529 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)