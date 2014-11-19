* Maximum market capitalisation A$6.33 bln, from A$5.5 bln
* Institutions pay up to A$2.30
* Retail investors still pay a maximum A$2.00
(Adds details of listing, change to market capitalisation,
minister quotes)
SYDNEY, Nov 19 Australia on Wednesday bumped up
the target price range for the initial public offering of
state-owned health insurer Medibank Private Ltd, Asia's
biggest IPO in two years, because of strong demand from
institutional investors.
The upgrade just six days before the country's biggest IPO
privatisation in two decades gives Medibank a market
capitalisation of up to A$6.33 billion ($5.49 billion), compared
to its previous maximum market value of A$5.5 billion.
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the government would
now sell 2.75 billion shares in the company for between A$2.00
and A$2.30 each, compared with the range it offered in its
prospectus of A$1.55 to A$2.00.
"Very strong demand from domestic and offshore institutional
investors has led the government to increase the indicative
price range," he said in a statement.
The increase confirms the popularity of the offering with
institutional investors who see Medibank, Australia's biggest
health insurer with 29 percent market share, as well-placed to
capitalise on an ageing population and expectations of growing
demand for health services.
Retail investors and brokers, who have already applied for
three times the amount of stock available, will pay a maximum
A$2.00 per share regardless of the price set for institutions,
meaning they can look forward to a strong listing on Nov. 25.
Cormann did not specify how much Medibank stock
institutional investors had applied for, nor how the shares
would be divided between institutional and retail investors.
Australia is headed for its biggest calendar year of IPO
activity, by total dollar value, with health-related companies
like Medibank accounting for about three quarters of money
raised in new listings.
The institutional bookbuild ends on Thursday with the
government expected to announce final pricing of the shares on
Nov. 25, the same day the company begins trading on the
Australian Securities Exchange.
(1 US dollar = 1.1529 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)