BRIEF-Zipmoney Ltd signs deal with Shopify
* Announces strategic partnership with Shopify Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Nov 19 Australia said on Wednesday it bumped up the target price range for the initial public offering of state-owned health insurer Medibank Private Ltd because it had received "very strong demand" from institutional investors. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Announces strategic partnership with Shopify Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.