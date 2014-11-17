* Medibank gets 3 times max target, institutional offer still to come

* Three of Australia's four top IPOs are health companies

* Australia headed for biggest IPO year on record (Adds details of Medibank listing, health listings)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Nov 17 Australia said retail demand for shares in the initial public offering of state-owned health insurer Medibank Private IPO-MPL.AX could top A$4.8 billion ($4.22 billion), in another sign of the huge appeal of what may be Asia's biggest listing in two years.

Medibank is among the largest of A$130 billion of assets Australia is selling to pay down debt and fund capital works, and already its broker offer had to be scaled back to a fraction of what brokers wanted because of overwhelming demand.

On Monday, the government didn't specify whether it will scale back the general retail offer, but the fact that it plans to raise a maximum of A$5.5 billion for Medibank, combined with its plan to sell A$1.5 billion of stock to brokers, suggests "mum and dad" investors will also get less than they wanted.

Retail investors and brokers have now applied for a total A$16.79 billion, more than three times the highest value the government placed on the company it set up in 1976 as a cheap health insurance option.

Health companies are set to dominate Australia's biggest year of IPOs on record, with three of the four largest IPOs in the health sector, as companies seek to capitalise on expected growth in demand as a result of the country's wealth-accumulating and ageing population.

Also on Monday, a source told Reuters that bankers for aged care operator Estia Health lodged a prospectus with authorities for a listing which will value the company at about A$1 billion. Estia did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

An institutional offer for Medibank opens on Tuesday and the listing is scheduled for Nov. 25. (1 US dollar = 1.1386 Australian dollar) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)