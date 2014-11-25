* Medibank investors profit on first listing day
* More strong health listings expected
* Health listings outperform broader market
(Recasts on broader health listings, updates comments, adds
close)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Nov 25 Australian health insurer
Medibank Private Ltd gave retail investors a modest
profit on its first day as a listed company, securing the
sector's dominance in the country's IPO boom and setting the
stage for more health listings to come.
In Asia's biggest listing in two years and Australia's
biggest IPO privatisation since 1997, Medibank shares debuted at
A$2.22, giving an instant 11 percent profit to the 440,000
retail investors - or 2 percent of the country's 23.6 million
population - who paid A$2.
Institutions, which paid A$2.15, also profited at the start
of Tuesday's listing. The shares slid near the close of trading
to end at A$2.14.
The performance by the now A$5.9 billion ($5.07 billion)
company is a political win for a government struggling to sell a
A$130 billion asset divestment programme to pay down debt. It
also underscores huge investor demand for companies poised to
benefit from a rapidly ageing population and heavily
state-subsidised health system.
By 2050, the government says the number of people aged over
65 will grow from 13 percent of the population to a quarter.
Over the same time, it expects to increase total health spending
from a quarter of the national budget to half.
"The core theme is that it is well-placed demographically,
given the ageing population," CMC Markets Australia chief
analyst Ric Spooner said, referring to health listings in
general.
Many retail investors sold Medibank shares on the first day
because of its hefty multiple of up to 24 times forecast 2015
profit, he said.
Even so, Spooner said he expected strong demand for
Melbourne aged care provider Estia Health, which is hoping to
raise A$834 million in a listing next month, and for
Australia-New Zealand medical software firm Orion Health Group
Ltd, which lists on Wednesday after raising NZ$120
million ($94 million).
Of Australian 2014 health listings, hospital operator
Healthscope Ltd, which raised A$2.25 billion, has risen
21 percent over its issue price, while aged care companies
Japara Healthcare Ltd and Regis Healthcare Ltd
have gained 22 percent and 15 percent respectively.
The broader sharemarket has meanwhile fallen 0.4 percent.
Medibank, set up by the government in 1976 as a cheap health
insurance alternative, and which now has a sixth of the
population as policyholders, may have the added advantage of
being a household name and market leader, analysts noted.
However the company may struggle to cut costs fast enough to
fulfil its high earnings multiple, which compares to the
equivalent multiple of 17.7 by the only other listed health
insurer, NiB Holdings Ltd, they added.
(1 US dollar = 1.1632 Australian dollar)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)