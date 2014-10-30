* Brokers get 12.5 pct of what they ask for

* Allocation could be scaled back further

* Strong listing performance expected (Adds Cormann quotes, broker quotes, IPO detail)

SYDNEY, Oct 30 Australia said on Thursday it will sell A$1.5 billion ($1.32 billion) worth of shares in health insurer Medibank Private to retail brokers at home and in New Zealand, a fraction of what they had applied for, to give the public and institutions a bigger share.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said retail brokers had applied to buy A$12 billion worth of shares in the country's largest insurer, which the government is privatising via an initial public offering which could raise up to A$5.5 billion.

Cormann said the broker allocation may be scaled back another 20 percent, depending on demand from institutional investors. The pricing range for the shares has been set at A$1.55-A$2 each.

"Broker firm allocations have already been significantly scaled back due to the exceptionally strong level of demand," Cormann said in a statement.

"The government considers that this reduction in broker firm allocations is appropriate and necessary to ensure equitable access by Medibank Private policyholders and the general public," he added. Medibank has 3.8 million customers.

The Australian government is exiting Medibank, which it established in the 1970s as a cheap health insurance alternative, as part of a broader A$120 billion program of selling state assets to pay down debt and fund capital works.

The fact that retail brokers alone applied for shares worth more than twice the government's top valuation of Medibank bodes well for the Nov. 25 listing, and highlights the strong appetite for new Australian listings.

Medibank, Asia's biggest listing in two years, will also be the largest IPO in what is shaping as a record year for Australian IPOs. The total value of listings so far in 2014 is up more than 400 percent on the previous year as vendors look to a robust equity market as an opportunity to sell.

"It does show that what's been talked about in the market regarding (high) demand is not only there but absolutely well and truly over what most people had expected," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at trader IG.

"You'll probably get a very large rally on the open and that's what the government wants. The question becomes what happens not just in the first week but in the two to three weeks after that when everyone starts to question whether a price above $2 is the correct price."

($1 = 1.1396 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)