Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
SYDNEY Oct 30 Australia said on Thursday it will sell A$1.5 billion ($1.32 billion) worth of shares in health insurer Medibank Private to retail brokers in Australia and New Zealand, far less than the A$12 billion worth of stock they applied for in the listing. (1 US dollar = 1.1396 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.