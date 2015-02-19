SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia's newly-listed No. 1
health insurer Medibank Private Ltd said on Friday its
adjusted first half net profit rose 10.8 percent on the back of
better operating margins and a rise in premium revenue, but
warned of industry headwinds.
Sydney-listed Medibank, which the Australian government sold
in an initial public offering in November, said pro forma net
profit was A$151.2 million ($117.8 million) for the six months
to Dec. 31, up from $136.5 million a year ago.
The figures excluded an A$80 million goodwill writedown in
the previous period, costs of the IPO and other items. Statutory
net profit doubled to A$143.8 million.
The insurer, which counts three million Australians or 13
percent of the country's population as policyholders, did not
give half-yearly forecasts ahead of its Nov. 25 listing. On
Friday, it said it expects to hit its full year prospectus
forecast of A$258.2 million.
"Management expects health insurance headwinds to continue
with rising healthcare costs challenging affordability for
customers, resulting in further product downgrades and churn,"
Medibank said in a statement.
($1 = 1.2839 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; editing by John
Stonestreet)