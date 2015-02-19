SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia's newly-listed No. 1 health insurer Medibank Private Ltd said on Friday its adjusted first half net profit rose 10.8 percent on the back of better operating margins and a rise in premium revenue, but warned of industry headwinds.

Sydney-listed Medibank, which the Australian government sold in an initial public offering in November, said pro forma net profit was A$151.2 million ($117.8 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, up from $136.5 million a year ago.

The figures excluded an A$80 million goodwill writedown in the previous period, costs of the IPO and other items. Statutory net profit doubled to A$143.8 million.

The insurer, which counts three million Australians or 13 percent of the country's population as policyholders, did not give half-yearly forecasts ahead of its Nov. 25 listing. On Friday, it said it expects to hit its full year prospectus forecast of A$258.2 million.

"Management expects health insurance headwinds to continue with rising healthcare costs challenging affordability for customers, resulting in further product downgrades and churn," Medibank said in a statement.

($1 = 1.2839 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; editing by John Stonestreet)