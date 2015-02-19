* Pro-forma 1st-half net profit A$151.2 mln vs A$136.5 mln
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Australia's newly listed No. 1
health insurer Medibank Private Ltd warned on Friday
that rising healthcare costs were causing customers to cut back
on insurance, after posting a 10.8 percent rise in adjusted
first-half net profit.
Investor demand for Medibank shares, which the Australian
government sold for A$5.7 billion ($4.4 billion) in November,
was strong as investors bet an aging population will create more
demand for health-related services and on continued government
support for the heavily subsidised sector.
But the Australian government in January froze the amount it
reimburses people who visit the doctor in an attempt to curb
what it says is an over-reliance on the public health system. It
has also said it wants to force people to pay an additional GP
fee to cut spending.
"The level of product downgrading and churn across the
industry is a clear sign that affordability remains an important
issue for customers," Managing Director George Savvides said in
a statement.
Sydney-listed Medibank said pro forma net profit was A$151.2
million ($117.8 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, up from
A$136.5 million a year ago.
The figures excluded an A$80 million goodwill writedown in
the previous period, costs of the IPO and other items. Statutory
net profit doubled to A$143.8 million.
The insurer, which counts three million Australians or 13
percent of the country's population as policyholders, did not
give half-yearly forecasts ahead of its Nov. 25 listing. On
Friday, it said it expects to hit its full-year prospectus
forecast of A$258.2 million.
The company, set up by the government in 1976 as a cheap
health insurance option, commands some 30 percent of the market,
while rival BUPA Australia Pty Ltd has 27 percent and HCF Group
has 11 percent.
Medibank's shares have gained nearly 20 percent since
listing, Asia's biggest initial public offering in two years,
while the broader market has risen by half that amount.
($1 = 1.2839 Australian dollars)
