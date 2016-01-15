Jan 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday issued draft guidelines to medical device makers on how
to protect patients from cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the
devices.
"Cybersecurity threats to medical devices are a growing
concern," the agency said in a statement. "The exploitation of
cybersecurity vulnerabilities presents a potential risk to the
safety and effectiveness of medical devices."
The draft guidance, which is not legally binding, recommends
companies take a number of actions, including monitoring and
assessing risk, adopting a coordinated vulnerability disclosure
policy, and taking measures to address cybersecurity risk early.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)