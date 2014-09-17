Sept 17 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :

* Says MPI abstract published on the ESMO homepage shows that the MPI's genetic response profile can predict efficacy of adjuvant 5-FU in colon cancer

* Says data are from a study with more than 600 patients who all received 5-FU chemotherapy after surgery for colon cancer