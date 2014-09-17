BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma initiates clinical investigation for proposed biosimilar GBR 310
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair
Sept 17 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :
* Says MPI abstract published on the ESMO homepage shows that the MPI's genetic response profile can predict efficacy of adjuvant 5-FU in colon cancer
* Says data are from a study with more than 600 patients who all received 5-FU chemotherapy after surgery for colon cancer
* Says it received investigational new drug (IND) approval from FDA, for a clinical trial with F-kappaB decoy oligo DNA in U.S, for treatment of discogenic lower back pain