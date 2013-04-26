April 26 The U.S. government health insurance plan for seniors proposed on Friday a 0.8 percent increase in hospital payments for fiscal 2014 - a level analysts said was within expectations.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said the proposed rule also clarifies admission and medical review criteria for hospital inpatient services.

"There is no real bad news here," said CRT Capital Group analyst Sheryl Skolnick. "If anything it is as expected, maybe a little bit better."

Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said he had been expecting a low-single-digit increase as Medicare moves forward with its goal of reining in reimbursement rates relative to rising costs.

CMS said it will accept comments on the proposed rule until June 25 and will respond with a final rule by Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)