April 26 The U.S. government health insurance
plan for seniors proposed on Friday a 0.8 percent increase in
hospital payments for fiscal 2014 - a level analysts said was
within expectations.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said
the proposed rule also clarifies admission and medical review
criteria for hospital inpatient services.
"There is no real bad news here," said CRT Capital Group
analyst Sheryl Skolnick. "If anything it is as expected, maybe a
little bit better."
Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said he had been
expecting a low-single-digit increase as Medicare moves forward
with its goal of reining in reimbursement rates relative to
rising costs.
CMS said it will accept comments on the proposed rule until
June 25 and will respond with a final rule by Aug. 1.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)