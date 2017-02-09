DUBAI Feb 9 Qatar's Medicare Group,
the country's only listed hospital operator, reported a 42.4
percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according
to Reuters calculations.
• Net profit fell to 29.7 million riyals ($8.2 million) in
the three months ended Dec. 31 from 51.6 million riyals a year
earlier.
• Reuters calculations based on financial statements in lieu
of a quarterly breakdown.
• Medicare Group's 12-month net profit fell to 65.2 million
riyals from 180.4 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement
said.
• Board recommended a cash dividend of 3 riyals per share
for 2016. That compares to 5 riyals per share for 2015,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)