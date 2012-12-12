* To pay $105 mln to license Bristol-Myers' blood-loss
control device
* To pay $185 mln to buy Incline Therapeutics
Dec 12 Medicines Company, a maker of
drugs used in hospitals, will spend about $300 million in two
deals to bulk up its surgical care products portfolio.
The company will pay $105 million upfront for a two-year
license to market Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's device
to control bleeding during surgery.
Medicines Co also said it agreed to pay $185 million to
acquire privately held Incline Therapeutics, which is developing
a device to manage post-operative pain.
"Both assets fit well with Medicines Co's current hospital
franchise. It follows the company's historical ability to bring
in interesting assets that may need further work, but can be
picked up at a reasonable price because they could need more
development," RBC Capital Markets analyst Adnan Butt said.
The deal with Bristol gives Medicines Co the option to
acquire the device, Recothrom, for a price based on average net
sales during the two-year collaboration term.
Bristol recorded net revenue of $65 million from the
Recothrom sales in the United States and Canada in 2011. It will
be the manufacturer and sole supplier of Recothrom during the
deal term.
Medicines Co would also pay an upfront option fee of $10
million to Bristol and tiered royalties on annual net revenue of
the device during the term.
The deal is expected to add to Medicines Co's earnings per
share in 2013, and add minimally to Bristol's earnings per share
in 2013 and 2014, both companies said in a joint statement.
Redwood City, California-based Incline is developing a
patient-controlled analgesia system called IONSYS for short-term
management of acute post-operative pain in hospitals. The device
was launched in Europe, but recalled later on stability issues.
"We expect that if we obtain IONSYS approval, we could
launch IONSYS in early 2014 in the United States and soon
thereafter in Europe," Medicines Co's Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Sblendorio said.
San Diego, California-based Cadence Pharmaceuticals Inc
had an exclusive option to buy Incline, which it ended
on Wednesday.
Cadence said it will receive about $13 million for the
termination of its agreement with Incline.
Medicines Co will also pay about $1.5 million to buy out
Cadence's holdings in Incline and potentially a pro rata share
of future milestone payments, Cadence said.
Medicines Co's shares closed at $21.85 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.