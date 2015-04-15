(Corrects paragraph 2 to change those in favor to 9 from 7)
April 15 The Medicines Co's intravenous
blood clot preventer can be used in angioplasty procedures, an
independent advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Wednesday.
The panel voted 9-2 to support the approval of the
injection, cangrelor, for use in certain patients undergoing
angioplasty, a procedure to widen narrowed or clogged coronary
arteries that often includes the use of stents.
One member of the panel abstained from voting.
FDA staff reviewers supported approval of the once-rejected
drug in a review published on Monday.
