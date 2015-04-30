April 30 The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved the Medicines Co's dry powder blood clotting agent for use in hospital settings, a month after the treatment received approval in Europe.

The treatment, Raplixa, is a combination of two human plasma-derived blood-clotting proteins, fibrinogen and thrombin. (1.usa.gov/1HVGQSd)

Raplixa is used to control bleeding during surgery when conventional aids are found ineffective.

