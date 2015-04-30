BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
April 30 The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved the Medicines Co's dry powder blood clotting agent for use in hospital settings, a month after the treatment received approval in Europe.
The treatment, Raplixa, is a combination of two human plasma-derived blood-clotting proteins, fibrinogen and thrombin. (1.usa.gov/1HVGQSd)
Raplixa is used to control bleeding during surgery when conventional aids are found ineffective.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* TransCanada Corp says approval by its shareholders of appointment of 12 nominees as directors of TransCanada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: