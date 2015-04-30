BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
April 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Medicines Co's drug device, Ionsys, for postoperative pain for hospital use, the company said on Thursday.
Ionsys, a needleless, patient-controlled opioid-based treatment offers patients recovering from surgery in the hospital control over their analgesic dosing.
* TransCanada Corp says approval by its shareholders of appointment of 12 nominees as directors of TransCanada