Oct 27 A U.S. court ruled Mylan Inc
infringed the Medicines Co's patent on its
blood-clot-inhibitor Angiomax, according to a court filing on
Monday.
The Medicines Co filed the lawsuit in February 2011 against
Mylan's proposed bivalirudin drug, which Medicines said
infringed its patent on Angiomax. Mylan had argued that several
of Medicines Co's patent claims were invalid.
The U.S. District Court for northern Illinois rejected
Mylan's contention, saying it failed to provide "clear and
convincing" evidence that Medicines Co's patent claims were
invalid or unenforceable.
"We are highly satisfied with the Illinois Court's ruling,
which supports our ongoing conviction to defend these patents
vigorously," Medicines Co Chief Executive Officer Clive Meanwell
said in a statement.
Mylan planned to manufacture and sell the generic version of
Angiomax before the patent expires in January 2028.
Angiomax, an injectable drug, was approved by U.S. Food and
Drug Administration in December 2000 to be used as an
anticoagulant in conjunction with aspirin for patients
undergoing angioplasty.
Angiomax accounted for 87 percent of the total revenue
reported by Medicines Co for the quarter ending September 2014.
Mylan officials were not immediately available for comment.
The case is in the U.S. District Court Northern District of
Illinois Eastern Division, The Medicines company vs Mylan Inc,
Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc and Bioniche Pharma USA,LLC, case no:
11-cv-1285
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)