* Big Pharma doing more on drug access, analysis shows
* Reputation, commercial opportunities win board attention
* But firms criticised over outsourcing of clinical trials
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 28 Drugmakers - led by
GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson - are
stepping up efforts to ensure their medicines are available and
affordable in poor countries, after being attacked in the past
for not doing enough.
The Access to Medicines Index, which tracks the actions of
the top 20 drugmakers, showed on Wednesday there had been an
improvement across the board in the past two years, reflecting
both commercial self-interest and a concern for reputation.
Still, the nonprofit group behind the index took companies
to task for not being more open about the widespread outsourcing
of clinical trials in overseas countries, where many studies are
handled by contract research organisations (CROs).
The analysis found no company was fully transparent about
all the CROs it used, and only four - Merck & Co, Sanofi
, GlaxoSmithKline and Eisai - provided
evidence of enforcing codes of conduct to ensure CRO trials met
safety and ethical standards.
Companies are increasingly conducting clinical trials in
eastern Europe, Asia and Latin America, where costs are often
lower and patients easier to recruit.
LOW COST, HIGH VOLUME
With emerging markets now a top priority for pharmaceutical
companies worldwide, as sales in Western nations slow, firms are
experimenting with a wide variety of low-cost, high-volume
models to boost business.
As a result, Wim Leereveld, founder of the Amsterdam-based
Access to Medicine Foundation, said companies were becoming much
more organised internally in addressing the needs of low-income
markets.
More companies are now adopting "tiered" pricing, with
prices in poor countries sometimes reduced by 50 to 75 percent,
although this varies considerably between companies, products
and markets.
Britain's GlaxoSmithKline came top in the 2012 index, based
on an assessment of performance across a range of activities,
such as drug donation, patent policy, pricing and research.
Johnson & Johnson was second and Sanofi third, while
Japanese drugmakers came bottom of the table.
Significantly, two of the top six companies were mid-sized
businesses - the HIV/AIDS specialist Gilead Sciences
and diabetes care group Novo Nordisk - reflecting the
importance of less-developed countries in both these diseases.
It is the third time the index has been compiled. GSK also
led the board in previous rankings in 2008 and 2010.
BOARDROOM ATTENTION
The pharmaceutical industry has often had a stormy
relationship with healthcare activists and some governments,
leading to a bruising battle a decade ago with South Africa over
AIDS drugs patents and access.
Since then, companies have come under increasing pressure to
do things differently and make their products more affordable.
"The key is that the boards of these companies understand it
is an important issue ... in getting them access to markets and
maintaining a good reputation with governments," said David
Sampson, author of the latest report.
The 2012 analysis found that the issue was now a board-level
matter for more than 60 percent of companies, leading to novel
approaches, such as GSK's recently established developing
countries and market access unit.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)