BRIEF-RBC says supply issues biggest factor behind house price rises
* RBC ceo says media reports about sales practices not consistent with bank's culture
Aug 5 Medicines Co said its experimental drug to help stop bleeding during surgery was found effective in a late-stage study, sending its shares up more than 2 percent.
The drug, which met all the main and secondary goals, is a dry powder topical formulation that Medicines Co acquired through its purchase of Profibrix in June.
The drug, Fibrocaps, was tested on 719 patients in four surgical indications of spinal surgery, hepatic resection, soft tissue dissection and vascular surgery.
Shares of the company rose 2.4 percent to $32.24 in after-hours trading on Monday.
NEW YORK, April 6 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Thursday it will exit Iowa's Obamacare-compliant individual insurance market in 2018, citing financial risk and the uncertain outlook.
