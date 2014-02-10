Feb 10 An intravenous blood clot preventer
developed by The Medicines Company should not be
approved, according to an initial review by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration, which said data did not show that the
product was as good as or superior to a rival drug.
The review, posted on the FDA's website on Monday, comes two
days ahead of a meeting of outside experts who will recommend
whether the drug should be approved. The FDA is not required to
follow the recommendations of its advisors but typically does
so.
The drug, Cangrelor, is designed to prevent blood clots
during heart artery-clearing angioplasty and stenting
procedures. The FDA review said the company should conduct a new
trial before the drug is considered for approval.