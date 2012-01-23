Jan 23 Medicines Co said it settled a patent lawsuit with generic drug maker APP Pharmaceuticals, a unit of German healthcare group Fresenius SE , over a copycat version of Medicines' blood thinner Angiomax.

The settlement includes a license for APP to launch a generic product in the United States on May 1, 2019.

APP agreed that Medicines' patents, which expire on July 27, 2028, were valid and enforceable.

The deal also sees APP manufacturing and supplying finished Angiomax product to Medicines.

Medicines filed patent infringement suits against APP in October 2009 and June 2010 after APP submitted an application to market a generic version of Angiomax.

Medicines shares closed at $19.09 Friday on the Nasdaq.