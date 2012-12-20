Dec 20 Medicines Co said a late-stage
trial of its experimental drug for bacterial skin infections met
the main study goal of stopping the infection from spreading and
the absence of fever.
The drug oritavancin is being tested for the treatment of
acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI),
caused by susceptible gram-positive bacteria.
The trial, named Solo-1, showed that oritavancin was
non-inferior to the standard-of-care antibiotic vancomycin in
its efficacy.
"These data show that a single dose of oritavancin given on
presentation of a patient with ABSSSI to hospital can cure gram
positive infections ... and be as efficacious as multiple days
of vancomycin infusions," CEO Clive Meanwell said in a
statement.
The trial had enrolled 968 ABSSSI patients worldwide and
compared treatment with a single dose of oritavancin with 7 to
10 days of twice-daily doses of vancomycin.
The company's shares, which have risen about 7 percent over
the past month, closed at $22.29 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.