May 10 MediciNova Inc :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 17 and May 19

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/83kqdu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)