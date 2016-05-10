Payment system outages hit some Starbucks stores
May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.
May 10 MediciNova Inc :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 17 and May 19
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/83kqdu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.