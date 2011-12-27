Global energy demand stumbles for third year -BP
LONDON, June 13 Global energy demand continued its sluggish growth last year as China's growth fell to its lowest in nearly 20 years while renewables flourished, BP said in a report on Tuesday.
Dec 27 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp said it sees higher sales reserves for the current quarter and lowered its outlook, sending its shares down 9 percent in after-market trade.
The company now expects fourth-quarter earnings at 51-57 cents a share, down from its earlier view of 63-69 cents a share. It lowered its revenue outlook to $170-$183 million from its prior view of $187-$200 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $189.7 million.
Medicis, which has been trying to cut its exposure to managed care restrictions for its acne treatment Solodyn, now sees additional sales reserves of up to $17 million in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at $33.76 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, June 13 Global energy demand continued its sluggish growth last year as China's growth fell to its lowest in nearly 20 years while renewables flourished, BP said in a report on Tuesday.
* Harvest one cannabis inc. Announces appointment of chief financial officer