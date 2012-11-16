* Combined firm to lead U.S. dermatology market
* Valeant says FTC clears deal without conditions
Nov 16 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has
cleared Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's
$2.6 billion deal to buy U.S. dermatology rival Medicis
Pharmaceutical Corp, without conditions, Valeant said on
Friday.
The combined company is set to dominate the U.S. dermatology
market. Medicis led that market in gross sales in 2011, while
Valeant, Canada's biggest public drugmaker, ranked third,
Valeant said when the deal was first announced.
Last December, when the FTC approved Valeant's acquisitions
of the dermatology units of Sanofi and Johnson &
Johnson, it forced the firm to sell off the rights to
three drugs.
Valeant, on the acquisition trail since its 2010 takeover by
Biovail Corp, which assumed the Valeant name, has favored
segments where patients often pay out of pocket, such as
ophthalmology and dermatology, cutting its exposure to
cost-sensitive insurers.
Medicis' products include Solodyn, a prescription acne
tablet, Restylane, an injectable filler, and Dysport, a
competitor to Allergan Inc's Botox anti-wrinkle
treatment.