BRIEF-Corvus Gold acquires Mother Lode property from Goldcorp
* Corvus Gold acquires Mother Lode property from Goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, Nevada
Sept 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will buy Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp for $2.6 billion in cash.
The $44 per share offer is at a 39 percent premium to Medicis's closing price of $31.56 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Corvus Gold acquires Mother Lode property from Goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, Nevada
* Lingo Media - co, Vested Finance have agreed to extend term of previously announced LoI for business combination between Lingo Media, Schoold until June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: