Oct 31 Mediclin AG :
* Says earnings forecast for FY 2014 has been slightly
raised
* 9-month result after tax attributable to shareholders
improved by 9.4 million euros from -1.4 million euros year ago
to 8.0 million euros
* 9-month operating result improved by 10.0 million euros to
12.2 million euros
* In 9-month achieved group sales of 402.8 million euros
(9-month 2013: 389.7 million euros), thus being 13.1 million
euros or 3.4 pct above previous year's value
* Predicted sales targets of group for FY (+3.0 pct) and of
segments post-acute (+4.5 pct to +5.0 pct) and acute (+1.0 pct
to +1.5 pct) will be achieved
* Says earning targets for FY of 4 million euros to 6
million euros for group operating result will be slightly
increased
