JOHANNESBURG, MAY 22 Mediclinic International , South Africa's second-largest hospital group, posted a smaller-than-expected rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, hurt in part by higher costs at some of its Swiss operations.

Mediclinic, which operates in South Africa, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, said diluted normalised headline earnings per share totalled 185.7 cents in the year to end-March, well below the average estimate of 215.3 cents in a poll of eight analysts by Thomson Reuters.

Headline EPS, the primary profit gauge in South Africa, strips out certain one-time items.

Shares in Mediclinic fell as much as 4 percent after the results before recouping some of their losses. By 1330 GMT the shares were down 3.1 percent weaker at 37.35 rand.

Mediclinic said its hospitals in Berne, Switzerland faced a number of challenges in implementing a new administrative system, driving costs higher.

Demand for profit healthcare has increased in South Africa thanks as the fast-growing middle class take up health insurance but slow economic growth and regulatory headwinds in Switzerland have weighed on the Cape Town-based firm.

Mediclinic said revenue grew 18 percent to 21.9 billion rand ($2.65 billion) with its Swiss business -- the company's biggest by sales -- growing sales by 24 percent thanks to a weaker rand currency against the Swiss franc.

The company, which raised its final dividend by 5 percent to 55 cents per share, said it was optimistic about its operational prospects for the 2013 fiscal year. ($1 = 8.2761 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)