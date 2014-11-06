How Reuters analyzed L.A. child lead testing data
LOS ANGELES, April 20 The Los Angeles data examined by Reuters offers a granular look at where children have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead in the United States’ most populous county.
Nov 6 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* For six months ended sept 30, basic normalised headline EPS increased by 22 pct to 185.2 cents
* Interim dividend per ordinary share increased by 11 pct to 31.0 cents
* Six month group revenue increased by 19 pct to R16.828 bln (2013: R14.128 bln) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 20 The Los Angeles data examined by Reuters offers a granular look at where children have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead in the United States’ most populous county.
LOS ANGELES, April 20 With its century-old Spanish-style homes tucked behind immaculately trimmed hedges, San Marino, California, is among the most coveted spots to live in the Los Angeles area.