Nov 6 Mediclinic International Ltd :

* For six months ended sept 30, basic normalised headline EPS increased by 22 pct to 185.2 cents

* Interim dividend per ordinary share increased by 11 pct to 31.0 cents

* Six month group revenue increased by 19 pct to R16.828 bln (2013: R14.128 bln) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: