JOHANNESBURG May 24 South Africa's biggest
private hospital group, Mediclinic International,
reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on
Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
Mediclinic, which has stakes in Britain's Spire Healthcare
and Switzerland's Hirslanden, extended its reach into the United
Arab Emirates when it bought Al Noor last year.
Underlying earnings per share came in at 29.8 pence per
share compared with 36.7 pence a year earlier, largely impacted
by the shares issued to acquire Al Noor and adverse operating
performance in Abu Dhabi, the company said.
A co-payment system on private healthcare in Abu Dhabi had
weighed on the firm's operations in the United Arab Emirates,
but the government has since scrapped
it.
"This year, regulatory matters weighed on the Group more so
than in the past and I'm pleased that in recent weeks we've made
progress with some key issues in Switzerland and Abu Dhabi,"
Chief Executive Danie Meintjes said in a statement.
Mediclinic said revenue rose 30 percent to 2.75 billion
pounds ($3.57 billion) and operating profit was up 26 percent.
($1 = 0.7711 pounds)
