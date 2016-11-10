(Adds CEO comment, detail, share price move)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 South Africa's largest
private hospital group Mediclinic International
reported a 26 percent drop in underlying half-year earnings per
share (EPS) on Thursday, as its operations in the Middle East
weighed on profits.
* Underlying EPS fell to 12.8 pence, from 17.2 pence for the
six months to end-September.
* Earnings were largely impacted by the shares issued to
acquire Al Noor, a firm Mediclinic bought last year. Al Noor
helped Mediclinic double its exposure to the United Arab
Emirates, but negatively affected its operating performance.
* Mediclinic's underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation rose 11 percent to 220 million
pounds ($274 million).
* Revenue from Mediclinic's Swiss Hirslanden unit rose 5
percent and the South African firm said it expects modest growth
and stable margins for the 2016/17 financial year.
* Switzerland is the largest contributor to the group's
revenue in pound terms, and turnover was further boosted by
sterling's decline after Brexit, CEO Danie Meintjes said.
* Meintjes said he expects continued growth in Southern
Africa despite macro-economic challenges and increasing
competition anticipated in the year ahead.
* In the Middle East, revenue growth is expected to be at
the bottom end of expectations after new health insurance
regulations took effect in July, he said, adding that the region
offered a "long-term growth opportunity."
* Mediclinic shares listed on the Johannesburg Securities
Exchange fell 2.6 percent to 148.11 rand, compared with a 1.1
percent gain in the benchmark Top-40 index by 0817 GMT.
($1 = 0.8037 pounds)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)