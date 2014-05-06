May 6 Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Basic headline EPS ("heps") for year ended 31 March 2014 are expected to be between 375 pct and 385 pct higher

* Excluding one-off items, FY basic normalised HEPS expected to be between 40 pct - 50 pct higher than restated basic normalised HEPS for previous corresponding period