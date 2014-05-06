BRIEF-Cogentix Medical files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ot6KXB Further company coverage:
May 6 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* Basic headline EPS ("heps") for year ended 31 March 2014 are expected to be between 375 pct and 385 pct higher
* Excluding one-off items, FY basic normalised HEPS expected to be between 40 pct - 50 pct higher than restated basic normalised HEPS for previous corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TESARO announces availability of zejula™ (niraparib) for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer in the U.S.