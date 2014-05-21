May 21 Mediclinic International Ltd -

* Final dividend per ordinary share increased to 68.0 cents (2013: 60.5 cents)

* FY basic normalised headline EPS increased by 45 pct to 377.1 cents

* FY normalised revenue increased by 24 pct to 30.495 bln rand (2013: 24.587 bln rand)

* Including one-off items, FY headline earnings increased by 402 pct to 3.355 bln rand (2013: loss of 1.110 bln rand)

* Several building projects in progress should be completed during 2016 financial year, which will create 43 additional beds

* Incremental EBITDA resulting from capital projects in progress or approved is budgeted to amount to 52 mln rand and 58 mln rand in 2015 and 2016 respectively