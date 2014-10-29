Oct 29 Mediclinic International Ltd

* HEPS are expected to be between 7 and 24 cents, or between 4% and 14% higher for six months ended 30 September 2014

* Excluding the one-off items, Basic normalised HEPS for six months ended 30 September 2014 are expected to be between 26 and 41 cents, or between 17% and 27% higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: