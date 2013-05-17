British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
LONDON May 17 MedicX Fund Ltd : * Board of MedicX notes the announcement by Assura * Confirms it has made proposal to Assura regarding an all-share offer for the
entire issued share capital of Assura * Possible offer represents a price of 40 pence per Assura share * Required, by 14 June, to either announce firm intention to make offer or
announce it does not intend to make offer
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)