BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
May 1 Medidata Solutions, which provides software to drug makers for clinical analysis, posted a higher quarterly profit as it added 17 new customers worldwide.
Net income rose to $3.8 million, or 15 cents per share, from $3.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.
Net revenue rose 24 percent to $50.4 million.
* Comscore appoints five new members to its board of directors