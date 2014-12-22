Dec 22 Medigene AG :

* Says receives clinical trial approval for Phase I/II Study with DC Vaccine to treat acute myeloid leukaemia (AML)

* Announces that Norwegian Medicines Agency (NoMa) and relevant Ethic Committee have granted approval to conduct a phase I/II clinical trial with its dendritic cell (DC) vaccine

* Says all regulatory prerequisites for study start are fulfilled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)