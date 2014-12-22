BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
Dec 22 Medigene AG :
* Says receives clinical trial approval for Phase I/II Study with DC Vaccine to treat acute myeloid leukaemia (AML)
* Announces that Norwegian Medicines Agency (NoMa) and relevant Ethic Committee have granted approval to conduct a phase I/II clinical trial with its dendritic cell (DC) vaccine
* Says all regulatory prerequisites for study start are fulfilled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court dealt health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with rival Cigna a likely death blow on Friday when it upheld a lower court's decision stopping the deal.